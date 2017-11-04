First Alert Forecast: Turning cooler but not for long

SUMMARY: A weak cold front brings a cooler northeast breeze and the chance for a sprinkle or shower.



TODAY: Clouds and some sun. Breezy with a slight chance for a sprinkle or shower. Highs will be in the upper 60’s & low 70’s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with areas of fog by morning. Lows will be in the 50’s inland, 60’s at the coast.

SUNDAY: Clouds and sun with the chance for a shower or storm at the coast. Highs will be back in the 70’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: A better chance for rain comes in to the East late Tuesday into Wednesday and Thursday. We turn much cooler with sunshine to end the week.

TROPICS: The tropics are quiet for now. For the latest, click here

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly. Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps, and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 62 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 0% 66 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 0% 69 ° F precip: 0% 69 ° F precip: 0% 69 ° F precip: 10% 69 ° F precip: 10% 68 ° F precip: 10% 66 ° F precip: 10% 64 ° F precip: 10% 62 ° F precip: 10% 61 ° F precip: 10% 60 ° F precip: 10% 59 ° F precip: 10% 59 ° F precip: 10% 58 ° F precip: 10% 58 ° F precip: 10% 58 ° F precip: 10% 57 ° F precip: 10% 56 ° F precip: 10% 56 ° F precip: 10% 56 ° F precip: 20% 55 ° F precip: 10% 58 ° F precip: 10% 62 ° F precip: 10% 66 ° F precip: 10% 69 ° F precip: 0% 71 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 71 ° F precip: 0% 68 ° F precip: 10% 65 ° F precip: 10% 64 ° F precip: 10% 63 ° F precip: 10% 62 ° F precip: 10% 61 ° F precip: 10% 60 ° F precip: 10% 59 ° F precip: 10% 59 ° F precip: 10% 59 ° F precip: 10% 59 ° F precip: 10% 60 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast