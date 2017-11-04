First Alert Forecast: Turning cooler but not for long

SUMMARY: A weak cold front brings a cooler northeast breeze and the chance for a sprinkle or shower.

TODAY: Clouds and some sun. Breezy with a slight chance for a sprinkle or shower. Highs will be in the upper 60’s & low 70’s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with areas of fog by morning. Lows will be in the 50’s inland, 60’s at the coast.

SUNDAY: Clouds and sun with the chance for a shower or storm at the coast. Highs will be back in the 70’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: A better chance for rain comes in to the East late Tuesday into Wednesday and Thursday. We turn much cooler with sunshine to end the week.

TROPICS: The tropics are quiet for now. For the latest, click here

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

8am
Sat
62° F
precip:
0%
9am
Sat
62° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sat
62° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sat
66° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sat
67° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sat
69° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sat
69° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sat
69° F
precip:
10%
4pm
Sat
69° F
precip:
10%
5pm
Sat
68° F
precip:
10%
6pm
Sat
66° F
precip:
10%
7pm
Sat
64° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Sat
62° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Sat
61° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Sat
60° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Sat
59° F
precip:
10%
12am
Sun
59° F
precip:
10%
1am
Sun
58° F
precip:
10%
1am
Sun
58° F
precip:
10%
2am
Sun
58° F
precip:
10%
3am
Sun
57° F
precip:
10%
4am
Sun
56° F
precip:
10%
5am
Sun
56° F
precip:
10%
6am
Sun
56° F
precip:
20%
7am
Sun
55° F
precip:
10%
8am
Sun
58° F
precip:
10%
9am
Sun
62° F
precip:
10%
10am
Sun
66° F
precip:
10%
11am
Sun
69° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sun
71° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sun
74° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sun
74° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sun
74° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sun
74° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sun
71° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sun
68° F
precip:
10%
7pm
Sun
65° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Sun
64° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Sun
63° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Sun
62° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Sun
61° F
precip:
10%
12am
Mon
60° F
precip:
10%
1am
Mon
59° F
precip:
10%
2am
Mon
59° F
precip:
10%
3am
Mon
59° F
precip:
10%
4am
Mon
59° F
precip:
10%
5am
Mon
60° F
precip:
10%
