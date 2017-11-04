Empty Kinston lot to transform into butterfly garden, “Adopt a Vacant Lot”

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — From an empty lot to a butterfly garden – all thanks to a program called “Adopt a Vacant Lot”.

Today Kinston Teens partnered with Act Now Community Development Corporation for a ground breaking ceremony for their “Adopt a Lot” program.

When the program began 27 vacant lots were waiting to be adopted.

Now nine have been adopted and are ready to be transformed.

“Adopt a vacant lot program allows churches, organizations, businesses in the community to find a city owned vacant lot here in Kinston and transform it into something beautiful,” said Kinston Teen organizer, Chris Suggs.

Act Now Community Development Corporation will be turning the lot across from Grainger Stadium into a butterfly garden.

This will start in the next few weeks.