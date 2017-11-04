Baby Bump host March for Babies

Greenville, N.C. (WNCT)- Hundreds of people came together today in support of March for Babies. The event was aimed to celebrate premature babies and honoring the memory of babies who past.

The organization “Baby Bump” hosted the event. Their mission- to give every baby a fighting chance by helping mothers have a healthy full term pregnancy and research problems that threaten the health of our babies.

Families participated in a 3 mile walk around town to raise awareness. Food, activities, music and laughter were all enjoyed after.

The McLawhorn family was the designated ambassador family of the event. Their son Cameron was born premature 29 weeks early. He is now a healthy 8 year old.

“It’s a lot of fun to see all the kids who have gone through the prematurity and NICU. It is good to see them doing so well. And it is good to honor those we lost.”

To learn more and donate to the cause visit: http://www.marchforbabies.org

