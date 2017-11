WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The restaurant Famiglia, located on Fire Tower Road in Winterville will hold a fundraiser Friday and Saturday.

The event will take place during restaurant hours, 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.

The restaurant will raise money for the Humane Society of eastern North Carolina by donating 5 percent of each bill.

To donate make sure to write “for HSEC” on the check.