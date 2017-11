WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — An eastern North Carolina woman was named one of CNN’s top heroes of the year.

Wilmington citizen, Amy Wright, runs the Bitty and Beau’s Coffee Shop.

The shop is named after two of Wright’s children who have Down syndrome.

After learning most adults with disabilities are unemployed, Amy and her husband decided to employ forty people with disabilities at their shop.

People can vote for Amy to win through December 12th using the link posted on our website at www.wnct.com.