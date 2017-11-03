Touchdown Friday-Week 12

Here is the schedule for week 12 of the high school football season for Touchdown Friday. Check back later tonight for all of the scores and highlights from this final night of the regular season.

 

Touchdown Friday Top 9

(1) East Duplin at Clinton

(2) Tarboro vs South Creek

(3) Wallace-Rose Hill at James Kenan

(4) Havelock  vs  (7)  Jacksonville

(5) DH Conley at (6) South Central

(8) North Duplin vs Hobbton

(9) SW Edgecombe vs Beddingfield

(9) Edenton vs Perquimans

 

Other Scores

JH Rose at New Bern

Eastern Wayne at Southern Wayne

Wilson Hunt at Wilson Fike

Lejeune at East Carteret

Swansboro at West Carteret

Mattamuskeet at Bear Grass Charter

Pender at Croatan

Northside-Jacksonville at White Oak

Rocky Mount at Northern Nash

Washington at West Craven

Currituck at First Flight

Northeastern at Pasquotank

North Pitt at Farmville Central

Hertford County at Bertie

Plymouth at Manteo

Gates at Camden

Creswell at Columbia

Goldsboro at Midway

Greene Central at Ayden-Grifton

North Lenoir at Kinston

Pamlico at Northside-Pinetown

Riverside at Jones

Richlands at Dixon

