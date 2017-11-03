Touchdown Friday-Week 12

Here is the schedule for week 12 of the high school football season for Touchdown Friday. Check back later tonight for all of the scores and highlights from this final night of the regular season.
Touchdown Friday Top 9
(1) East Duplin at Clinton
(2) Tarboro vs South Creek
(3) Wallace-Rose Hill at James Kenan
(4) Havelock vs (7) Jacksonville
(5) DH Conley at (6) South Central
(8) North Duplin vs Hobbton
(9) SW Edgecombe vs Beddingfield
(9) Edenton vs Perquimans
Other Scores
JH Rose at New Bern
Eastern Wayne at Southern Wayne
Wilson Hunt at Wilson Fike
Lejeune at East Carteret
Swansboro at West Carteret
Mattamuskeet at Bear Grass Charter
Pender at Croatan
Northside-Jacksonville at White Oak
Rocky Mount at Northern Nash
Washington at West Craven
Currituck at First Flight
Northeastern at Pasquotank
North Pitt at Farmville Central
Hertford County at Bertie
Plymouth at Manteo
Gates at Camden
Creswell at Columbia
Goldsboro at Midway
Greene Central at Ayden-Grifton
North Lenoir at Kinston
Pamlico at Northside-Pinetown
Riverside at Jones
Richlands at Dixon