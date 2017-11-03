Rocky Mount CSX Carolina Connector in jeopardy

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — The CSX Carolina Connector was supposed to be coming to Rocky Mount, but plans may be changing.

It was supposed to be located on about 500 acres of land near North Carolina Wesleyan College.

Its plans are in jeopardy because CSX is looking at new operating plans as a whole, which could potentially modify both existing and planned projects.

Since March, the company has been looking at new business plans.

Those in Rocky Mount said they would be disappointed if the CSX project fell through.

“We have designed programs and opportunities for growth and development,” said councilman, Reuben Blackwell. “Around having their investment presence as a critical component of our future growth for not just our city but for this entire region in eastern North Carolina.”

The CSX was going to provide nearly 300 high paying jobs in that area and was expected to bring nearly 1,500 jobs statewide – many of them in the east as companies would try to locate as close to the terminal as possible.

Nothing has been said about exactly when we will know if the project will continue or not. Its original planned start date in Rocky Mount was in 2020.