WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — An old bank will be restored to a restaurant and a boutique hotel in Washington.

The ideas for the restoration include a distillery and restaurant on the first floor and a boutique hotel on the second and third floors.

The bank is located on West Main Street.

The planning and zoning department is taking the public’s input at its city council meeting on Monday.

The meeting takes place at 5:30 a.m. in the City Council Chambers.