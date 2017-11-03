New Bern officials talk changes to downtown parking

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Downtown parking options in New Bern continue to diminish, causing problems for both downtown businesses and city employees.

Earlier this year, a parking committee was tasked with finding a solution for the growing problem.

The city has a parking kiosk in downtown to help cut down on the issues.

New Bern Mayor Pro-Tem Jeffrey Odham, who is also an alderman for the sixth ward, said they are looking for solutions to help the community.

“Whenever you correct one problem…you oftentimes create another problem and what our committee has done is looked down the road at what-if scenarios,” said Odham. “So what if we started enforcing two-hour parking on the downtown interior corridor? Where are those folks going to go?”

Members of the parking committee said they are looking into issuing parking passes for residents and expanding options for drivers in New Bern.

The city does offer free parking options throughout downtown.