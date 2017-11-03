Jacksonville K-Mart to be shut down amid company’s struggles

WNCT Staff Published:

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville’s KMart store is the latest casualty in the chain’s ongoing financial struggles.

The store, located on 1130 Henderson Drive, is one of 45 K-Marts and 18 Sears stores slated to close in late January.

“We will continue to close some unprofitable stores as we transform our business model so that our physical store footprint and our digital capabilities match the needs and preferences of our members,” a company spokesperson said. “It’s important to note that these stores will remain open to serve members during the holiday season.”

