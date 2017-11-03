Heroin, cocaine, pot seized in Halifax County ‘trap house’ bust

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — One man is under arrest and 60 bags of various drugs have been seized following a bust at a “trap house” in Roanoke Rapids, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Halifax County authorities executed a search warrant on the trap house located in the 800 block of Zoo Road North following intelligence reports received from deputies who work in the area. Deputies had been working the area following multiple complaints about drug activity from local residents, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies have in the past made traffic stops of vehicles leaving the home and seized drugs and made arrests following the stops. The complaints combined with the traffic stops was enough for authorities to be granted a search warrant for the home, the sheriff’s office said.

During the search of the home, 38 bags of heroin, 10 bags of cocaine, 12 bags of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, including a small mechanical press, were found inside the home. The press was the only thing found in one of the bedroom’s closet, according to the sheriff’s office.

Aside from the drugs, the only items in the trap house was a couch, TV and a kitchen table. There were no clothes or any personal items inside the home, officials said.

Jerod Boone, 29, of Church Street, was arrested following the search. Boone has been charged with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, felony possession of marijuana, felony possession of cocaine, possession with the intent to sell/deliver cocaine, trafficking heroin, possession with the intent to sell/deliver heroin, and possession of heroin.

Boone is being held under a $100,000 bond and has a court date scheduled for Nov. 15.

The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said that agents will continue to monitor the residence due to the fact that “several known drug dealers…frequent [the] residence throughout the day and night selling narcotics.”

People are encouraged to report any suspected drug activity by calling Halifax County Crimestoppers at 252 583-4444 or going to www.halifaxsheriff.com to submit a tip.