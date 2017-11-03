Havelock marching band helps one of their own

By Published: Updated:

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT)–Band members at Havelock High School honored one of their own during their senior night.

Havelock senior A.J. Hawkins is recovering after gas from a boat caught fire, August 30th.

AJ’s mother, Vicky Lee described her son’s conditions as one she can’t forget.

“AJ had extensive third-degree burns on all of his fingers hands and his arms,” said Lee.

AJ goes through intense therapy, doing three hour sessions twice a day.

AJ’s mother Vicki says recovery has been a process–and they’re taking it step by step.

“He he gets tired fast. Beside his skin healing there’s a lot of feelings going on in his body and that’s making his metabolism very very high,” said Lee.

AJ is in the band and plays trombone, but its the steps his band family is taking that’s making a difference.

Senior Titus Horton was apart of that effort.

“We have shirts we have wristbands and everything help raising money. The 50-50 raffle tickets for the Havelock games are also going to him.”

The band raised nearly $10,000.

“It’s like your regular family but people you never thought you were talk to you but you end up being best friends with,” Horton said.

It was with this family AJ took the steps for senior recognition, proving with music family and friends.. recovery is possible.

“Everybody was always worrying and wanting to know what happened and always there to comfort me so it did, it felt like everyone had their arms around me.”

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s