Havelock marching band helps one of their own

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT)–Band members at Havelock High School honored one of their own during their senior night.

Havelock senior A.J. Hawkins is recovering after gas from a boat caught fire, August 30th.

AJ’s mother, Vicky Lee described her son’s conditions as one she can’t forget.

“AJ had extensive third-degree burns on all of his fingers hands and his arms,” said Lee.

AJ goes through intense therapy, doing three hour sessions twice a day.

AJ’s mother Vicki says recovery has been a process–and they’re taking it step by step.

“He he gets tired fast. Beside his skin healing there’s a lot of feelings going on in his body and that’s making his metabolism very very high,” said Lee.

AJ is in the band and plays trombone, but its the steps his band family is taking that’s making a difference.

Senior Titus Horton was apart of that effort.

“We have shirts we have wristbands and everything help raising money. The 50-50 raffle tickets for the Havelock games are also going to him.”

The band raised nearly $10,000.

“It’s like your regular family but people you never thought you were talk to you but you end up being best friends with,” Horton said.

It was with this family AJ took the steps for senior recognition, proving with music family and friends.. recovery is possible.

“Everybody was always worrying and wanting to know what happened and always there to comfort me so it did, it felt like everyone had their arms around me.”