Haunted Gala to raise money for cancer support organization

Attendees at the 2016 Haunted Gala. CREDIT: ASAP Photo & Camera Facebook Page

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Halloween may be over but that doesn’t mean the festivities have to stop.

The Haunted Gala is happening Saturday in Greenville to benefit the organization, Daughters for Dads.

Lisa Cartwright is a founding member of the organization which provides resources and support for local families affected by cancer.

“We just want to be able to give back to families that are being affected by it. It’s on a personal level straight from us. We give gift cards if they’re having to travel for treatments, we pay insurance, we have helped pay for funerals of people we’ve helped raise money for,” said Cartwright.

Cartwright says the gala is a fun way to raise money for a serious cause.

Tickets are $25 dollars and on sale through Saturday afternoon at Halloween Express at 422 E. Arlington Boulevard in Greenville.

The costume party starts at 8pm Saturday night at the Greenville Country Club.

