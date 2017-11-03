Governor Cooper declares November, Military Family Appreciation Month

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — In advance of the Veterans Day Holiday, Governor Cooper declared the first week of November to be Military Veterans Small Business Week and the month of November as Military Family Appreciation Month.

“North Carolina is the most military-friendly state in the nation,” said Governor Cooper. “We owe a great debt to our service men and women and also to their families.”

North Carolina is home to more than 800,000 active military and veteran families and four major military installations.

These families support more than 578,000 jobs statewide and contribute more than $34 billion in personal income to their local economies.

Additionally, more than 120,000 businesses in North Carolina are veteran-owned.

“We want to be a state that every veteran wants to stay in when their military service concludes,” said Governor Cooper.