First Alert Forecast: Spring-like weather continues

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY: High pressure system will bring warm, quiet weather to eastern North Carolina. Click on the video for a more detailed forecast.

THIS MORNING: Skies are partly to mostly clear with widespread fog, some dense. Temperatures are in the lower to mid 50s inland and lower to mid 60s along the coast. Winds are light.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be mostly sunny with highs near 80 inland and lower to mid 70s along the coast. Winds are light.

TONIGHT: Clear and quiet tonight with warm temperatures again with some areas of patchy fog. Winds should stay light.

THIS WEEKEND: Skies will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance of a coastal shower and highs in the 70’s.

TROPICS: The tropics are quiet for now. For the latest, click here

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

 

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:
– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.
– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.
– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Fri
55° F
precip:
0%
7am
Fri
54° F
precip:
0%
8am
Fri
54° F
precip:
0%
9am
Fri
58° F
precip:
0%
10am
Fri
64° F
precip:
0%
11am
Fri
69° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Fri
73° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Fri
76° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Fri
78° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Fri
79° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Fri
79° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Fri
78° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Fri
76° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Fri
70° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Fri
66° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Fri
65° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Fri
64° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Fri
63° F
precip:
0%
12am
Sat
62° F
precip:
10%
1am
Sat
61° F
precip:
10%
2am
Sat
60° F
precip:
10%
3am
Sat
60° F
precip:
10%
4am
Sat
60° F
precip:
10%
5am
Sat
60° F
precip:
10%
6am
Sat
61° F
precip:
10%
7am
Sat
60° F
precip:
10%
8am
Sat
60° F
precip:
20%
9am
Sat
60° F
precip:
10%
10am
Sat
62° F
precip:
10%
11am
Sat
65° F
precip:
10%
12pm
Sat
67° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sat
69° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sat
70° F
precip:
10%
3pm
Sat
70° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sat
70° F
precip:
10%
5pm
Sat
69° F
precip:
10%
6pm
Sat
67° F
precip:
10%
7pm
Sat
64° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Sat
62° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Sat
61° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Sat
60° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Sat
60° F
precip:
10%
12am
Sun
59° F
precip:
10%
1am
Sun
58° F
precip:
10%
1am
Sun
57° F
precip:
10%
2am
Sun
57° F
precip:
10%
3am
Sun
56° F
precip:
10%
4am
Sun
56° F
precip:
10%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

Comments are closed.