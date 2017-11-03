First Alert Forecast: Spring-like weather continues

SUMMARY: High pressure system will bring warm, quiet weather to eastern North Carolina. Click on the video for a more detailed forecast.



THIS MORNING: Skies are partly to mostly clear with widespread fog, some dense. Temperatures are in the lower to mid 50s inland and lower to mid 60s along the coast. Winds are light.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be mostly sunny with highs near 80 inland and lower to mid 70s along the coast. Winds are light.

TONIGHT: Clear and quiet tonight with warm temperatures again with some areas of patchy fog. Winds should stay light.

THIS WEEKEND: Skies will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance of a coastal shower and highs in the 70’s.

TROPICS: The tropics are quiet for now. For the latest, click here

