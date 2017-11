NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Firefighters are battling a structure fire on Bayside Drive.

Crews were called to the 100 block of Bayside around 7:30 p.m. Friday.

According to Craven County Communications several crews are on the scene helping to fight the flames.

The fire reportedly started with someone shooting a flare gun at the structure.

This is a developing story, more information will be posted at a later time.