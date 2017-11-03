Fall events happening this weekend

Here are some fun events happening in our area this weekend:

NEW BERN:

The United Way of Coastal Carolina, 106.5 WSFL and New Rock 99X will present the 3rd annual Bacon and Brew Festival in New Bern on Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m.

The event will host entertainment from Dr. Bacon, a beer selection, food trucks with a bacon-themed menu, games and more.

Attendees must be 21+ to attend.

Admissions to Friday’s event are $10 in advance and $15 at the door.

Proceeds benefit The United Way of Coastal Carolina. For more information visit, https://www.visitnewbern.com/event/new-bern-bacon-brew-festival-2/?instance_id=734

or https://www.unitedwaycoastalnc.org

FARMVILLE:

Fall Festival: The First Christian Church will hold their 15th annual Fall Festival for Missions on Saturday at First Christian Church in Farmville.

Activities will include: huge yard sale with a country story and crafts, a silent auction begins, a roast beef dinner, and evening entertainment.

The event will start at 7 a.m.

Tickets are $20 for the dinner and auction and may be obtained by calling (252) 753-3179.

WASHINGTON:

Pirate Run/ Walk: The Annual BHS Preservation 5K Pirate Run/ Walk will be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon.

Registration and check-in will take place at 7:30 a.m. at Bath Elementary School.

The event encourages everyone to dress like a pirate.

For more information, visit www.littlewashington.com

EMERALD ISLE:

Fall Festival: Emerald Isle’s EMS is hosting a fall festival Saturday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

This is a free event for kids to play games and win tickets for prizes while learning about EMS.

The event will be located at Emerald Drive and Islander Drive.

For more information visit Emerald Isle’s EMS Facebook page.

OAK CITY:

Community Fun Day: The Community Fun Day in Oak City will be held Saturday at the West Martin Community Center.

The event will take place from 12 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.

The event will include games, prizes, food, and drinks.

Entertainment will feature Spoken Word Artist Tim Jackson, of Durham.

Participants are asked to provide a donation of $1 and 2 canned food items, which will be donated to the Faith Community Outreach of Hamilton.

NEWPORT:

S’morefest 2017: Camp Albemarle in Newport will try to beat the Guinness World Record for most s’mores simultaneously made and eaten on Saturday. Gates will open at 3:00 p.m. and the attempt will be made at 4:00pm. The current world record is 453 S’mores.

The event is asking for a donation of $5 per person or $15 per family.

T-shirts will be available for sale to commemorate your participation.

Register on-line at: https://campalbemarle.regfox.com/smoresfest