ECU suspends pair of hoopsters just before Chapel Hill exhibitions

GREENVILLE, N.C. — ECU sophomores Jeremy Sheppard and Raquan Wilkins have been suspended indefinitely from the men’s basketball program for a violation of athletics department policy according to an announcement from head coach Jeff Lebo Friday.

The Pirates will participate in a round-robin “jamboree” Sunday hosted by the University of North Carolina at the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill to raise money for the governor’s North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund. The Pirates will be joined by the host Tar Heels, UNCG and UNCW. The event begins at 3 p.m.

ECU will open the 2017-18 regular season Nov. 12 against Coppin State. Tip-off is scheduled for 5 p.m. inside Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum.