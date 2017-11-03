ECU suspends pair of hoopsters just before Chapel Hill exhibitions

ECU MEDIA RELATIONS Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. — ECU sophomores Jeremy Sheppard and Raquan Wilkins have been suspended indefinitely from the men’s basketball program for a violation of athletics department policy according to an announcement from head coach Jeff Lebo Friday.

The Pirates will participate in a round-robin “jamboree” Sunday hosted by the University of North Carolina at the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill to raise money for the governor’s North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund. The Pirates will be joined by the host Tar Heels, UNCG and UNCW. The event begins at 3 p.m.

ECU will open the 2017-18 regular season Nov. 12 against Coppin State. Tip-off is scheduled for 5 p.m. inside Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum.

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s