Down Eats: The Bistro at Duplin Winery

ROSE HILL, N.C. (WNCT) – You may have heard of Duplin Wine, but you may not have actually experienced the Bistro at Duplin Winery.

The Bistro pairs the sweet Duplin Wine with some pretty spectacular dishes.

“It’s the best kept secret in Duplin County,” said Bistro regular Beverly Crabtree.

Tucked away in a quaint setting, the Bistro is home to great food, dinner shows, and even murder mysteries.

“We’re trying to offer something to the general public that is not found,” said Executive Chef Bert Fussell.

From the homemade pimento cheese and fried green tomato sandwich, to a crab cake done right in the heart of Duplin County.

“You taste the crab, the seasoning is not overpowering,” said WNCT’s Josh Birch.

But what really makes the Bistro special is combining the homegrown and homemade wine with the food.

“We use our burgundy wine in the marina sauce,” Fussell said.

That’s right — Duplin wine mixed with marinara sauce to top off chef specials like the chicken parmigiana.

“Wine is going to add a little bit of depth, a little boldness to it,” Fussell said.

“It’s a little different than the traditional ones, but it’s rich and flavorful,” Birch said. “One of the best marinara sauces I’ve had.”

They’ve even paired their sweet wine with a knockout bread pudding dessert that is to die for.

Of course, you could always just get your favorite Duplin Wine on the side.

“Black River Red or the Brice’s Creek,” said regular Ann Crawford. “They should come, definitely. This place is awesome.”

To learn more about the Bistro and Duplin Winery, click here.