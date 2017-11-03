DOD will NOT shut down power grid over recent internet rumors and viral videos

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Some are interpreting an upcoming Department of Defense drill as a blackout across America.

We all know that the internet is full of hoaxes and conspiracy theories.

This one has viewers calling 9 On Your Side and sending emails about a viral video of a Michigan woman.

In the video, she says the department of defense is going to shut down power to all of North America from November 4th – 6th.

We can tell you after investigating and talking to state and county officials, nothing is going to happen and it’s a complete hoax.

This woman’s 9 minute Facebook Live rant takes aim at the DOD, saying the drill will do things like knock out your car and keep your cell phone from working.

In reality, this is a regular drill used by the Army Military Auxiliary Radio System also known as MARS to test if there ever were to be a large scale power or communications outage.

“It’s just like me planning for a house fire, I would not go set someone else’s house on fire to decide what I would do,” said Jay Morris, Deputy Fire Marshall and Emergency Management for Pitt County. “The government the same thing they would not shut down a whole state to see how they would react in that situation.”

A statement released by the department of defense says quote:

“The exercise will simulate a power outage scenario it will not impact public or private communications. There will be no power outages of communication systems. This exercise is designed to improve readiness, build cooperation and public awareness, and better prepared to defend the nation.”