Brick dedication ceremony for veterans held in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — At Tiffany West Park in Kinston, new names were added to the Walk of Honor as part of a “Salute! A Tribute to America’s Veterans” event.

After the brick dedication ceremony Friday afternoon, 30 more bricks with the names of veterans were placed on the ground, bringing the total number of bricks in the park to 696.

Veteran Terry Boyles said the purpose of the annual event is to honor those who have given Americans their freedom.

“These are the ones that have gone out and allowed the rest of everybody in this country to enjoy the freedoms that they have today,” said Boyles. “And without those men and women that have served, you may not have some of these you have now.”

Celebrations continue Friday with a concert for veterans and a parade starting at 11 a.m.