Brick dedication ceremony for veterans held in Kinston

By Published:

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — At Tiffany West Park in Kinston, new names were added to the Walk of Honor as part of a “Salute! A Tribute to America’s Veterans” event.

After the brick dedication ceremony Friday afternoon, 30 more bricks with the names of veterans were placed on the ground, bringing the total number of bricks in the park to 696.

Veteran Terry Boyles said the purpose of the annual event is to honor those who have given Americans their freedom.

“These are the ones that have gone out and allowed the rest of everybody in this country to enjoy the freedoms that they have today,” said Boyles. “And without those men and women that have served, you may not have some of these you have now.”

Celebrations continue Friday with a concert for veterans and a parade starting at 11 a.m.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s