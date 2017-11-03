10 arrested on drug charges in second round of Operation Spotlight

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — Ten people have been arrested in the second round of Operation Spotlight.

The operation is a collaboration between the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, the Morehead City Police Department and Havelock Police Department to target drug dealers.

The following suspects have been arrested on the following charges:

Bradley Dustin Broyles, 38, Hubert

Bond: $65,000 secured

Two counts of trafficking heroin, one count each of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine, manufacture methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver marijuana, manufacture marijuana, possession of a stolen firearm, and maintaining a dwelling for sell of a controlled substance.

Jimmie Randall Greer, 62, Morehead City

Bond: $5,000 secured

One count each of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance, sell a schedule II controlled substance, and deliver a schedule II controlled substance.

Heather Lynn Hill, 28, Beaufort

Bond: $7,500 secured

Two counts of sell and deliver marijuana, and one count of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver marijuana.

Willie Ralph Jefferson, 62, Morehead City

Bond: $5,000 secured

Four counts of sell and deliver marijuana, three counts each of possession with the

intent to manufacture, sell and deliver marijuana, manufacture a schedule VI

controlled substance, and one count of simple possession of a schedule II controlled

substance.

Crystal Ann Lindstadt, 35, Newport

Bond: $60,000 secured

Three counts each of manufacture, sell, deliver, and possession of a controlled

substance within 1,000 feet of a park, two counts of sell and deliver cocaine, one

count each of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver cocaine,

manufacturing cocaine, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver

methamphetamine, manufacture methamphetamine, sell methamphetamine, deliver

methamphetamine, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule IV controlled

substance, manufacture a schedule IV controlled substance, sell a schedule IV controlled substance, and

deliver a schedule IV controlled substance.

Jimmy Eugene McGraw, 43, Newport

Bond: $5,000 secured

One count each of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a

schedule IV controlled substance, sell and deliver a schedule IV controlled substance,

and conspiracy to sell and deliver a schedule IV controlled substance.

Adam Patrick Spencer, 40, Grantsboro

Bond: $1 million

Four counts of trafficking heroin.

Charles Lewis Summers, 68, Beaufort

Bond: $2,000 secured

Two counts of maintaining a dwelling and vehicle that was used for selling a

controlled substance, one count each of possession with the intent to manufacture,

sell and deliver marijuana, manufacture marijuana, sell marijuana, and deliver

marijuana.

Stephen Vail, 41, Havelock

Bond: $25,000 secured

One count each possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver heroin and

possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver a controlled substance

within 1,000 feet of a child care center.

Joshua Kyle Weiss, 39, Newport

Bond: $10,000 secured

One count each of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver a

schedule IV controlled substance, sell and deliver a schedule IV controlled substance,

and conspiracy to sell and deliver a schedule IV controlled substance.