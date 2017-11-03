10 arrested on drug charges in second round of Operation Spotlight

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — Ten people have been arrested in the second round of Operation Spotlight.
The operation is a collaboration between the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, the Morehead City Police Department and Havelock Police Department to target drug dealers.
The following suspects have been arrested on the following charges:
Operation Spotlight Round 2
Bradley Dustin Broyles, 38, Hubert
Bond: $65,000 secured
Two counts of trafficking heroin, one count each of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine, manufacture methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver marijuana, manufacture marijuana, possession of a stolen firearm, and maintaining a dwelling for sell of a controlled substance.
Jimmie Randall Greer, 62, Morehead City
Bond: $5,000 secured
One count each of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance, sell a schedule II controlled substance, and deliver a schedule II controlled substance.
Heather Lynn Hill, 28, Beaufort
Bond: $7,500 secured
Two counts of sell and deliver marijuana, and one count of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver marijuana.
Willie Ralph Jefferson, 62, Morehead City
Bond: $5,000 secured
Four counts of sell and deliver marijuana, three counts each of possession with the
intent to manufacture, sell and deliver marijuana, manufacture a schedule VI
controlled substance, and one count of simple possession of a schedule II controlled
substance.
Crystal Ann Lindstadt, 35, Newport
Bond: $60,000 secured
Three counts each of manufacture, sell, deliver, and possession of a controlled
substance within 1,000 feet of a park, two counts of sell and deliver cocaine, one
count each of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver cocaine,
manufacturing cocaine, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver
methamphetamine, manufacture methamphetamine, sell methamphetamine, deliver
methamphetamine, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule IV controlled
substance, manufacture a schedule IV controlled substance, sell a schedule IV controlled substance, and
deliver a schedule IV controlled substance.
Jimmy Eugene McGraw, 43, Newport
Bond: $5,000 secured
One count each of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a
schedule IV controlled substance, sell and deliver a schedule IV controlled substance,
and conspiracy to sell and deliver a schedule IV controlled substance.
Adam Patrick Spencer, 40, Grantsboro
Bond: $1 million
Four counts of trafficking heroin.
Charles Lewis Summers, 68, Beaufort
Bond: $2,000 secured
Two counts of maintaining a dwelling and vehicle that was used for selling a
controlled substance, one count each of possession with the intent to manufacture,
sell and deliver marijuana, manufacture marijuana, sell marijuana, and deliver
marijuana.
Stephen Vail, 41, Havelock
Bond: $25,000 secured
One count each possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver heroin and
possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver a controlled substance
within 1,000 feet of a child care center.
Joshua Kyle Weiss, 39, Newport
Bond: $10,000 secured
One count each of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver a
schedule IV controlled substance, sell and deliver a schedule IV controlled substance,
and conspiracy to sell and deliver a schedule IV controlled substance.