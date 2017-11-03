10 arrested in Craven County Sheriff’s Office drug investigation

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s office has arrested 10 people on drug charges as part of an investigation into the sale of drugs in the county.

In a news release, the Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected to follow.

Edward Earl Harper, 39, of New Bern was charged with felony trafficking heroin, felony possession with intent sell/deliver heroin, and felony possession with intent sell/deliver fentanyl.

Franklin Jose Menendez, 21, of Vanceboro was charged with felony possession of heroin on jail premises and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Valerie Murray, 29, of Beaufort was charged with felony possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting a public officer.

Jasmine Marie McCoo, 17, of Havelock was charged with felony possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Shalaunte Alexis Johnson, 21, Havelock was charged with felony possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bridget Anne Beck, 36, of Havelock was charged with felony possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Greg Leon Brown, 39, of 5 Simmons Street Havelock was charged with felony possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

James Lamont Pullum, 24 of New Bern was charged with felony possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, felony possession of stolen motor vehicle, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dwayne Lamont Johnson, 33, of New Bern was charged with felony possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, felony maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ramelo Duane Murriel, 23, of New Bern was charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.