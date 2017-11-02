Winterville Police looking for person of interest in identity theft case

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Winterville Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a person of interest in a identity theft case.

It happened at Sam’s Club in Winterville and BJ’s in Raleigh.

Police say the woman, pictured below, is a person of interest in the opening of fake accounts. The accounts were used to buy several items including televisions and and Ipad.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Winterville Police Department at (252) 756-1105 or Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoopers at (252) 758-7777.