Unemployment rates drop across the East

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)–Good news across the East: unemployment rates are down, according to September numbers from the N.C. Department of Commerce.

The biggest drop occurred in Duplin County. From August to September, the county’s unemployment rate went from 4.8% to 4.3%.

While Onslow County dropped as well from 4.9% to 4.6%, it still has the highest unemployment rate in the East. NCWorks Career Center Manager Lindsay Gress says that’s mainly due to the county’s hospitality industry.

“We are a service industry county so we do rely on those service jobs like the retail jobs and hospitality,” Gress said. “We’re really looking forward to those numbers coming down even more as we come into the Christmas and holiday season.”

Unemployment rates are down significantly since September 2016. For example, Onslow County had a 5.5% rate and Duplin County 5.1%.

Gress says employers are looking to hire motivated, hard-working employees, it’s only a matter of connecting them. The NCWorks Career Center offers help to anyone seeking employment. Its doors are open from 8:30 to 5:00 Monday through Friday. The center is located at 461 Western Blvd. Suite 106.