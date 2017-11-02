Teenager critically injured while playing Russian Roulette

By Published:

COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) – Authorities say a Mississippi teenager who was playing Russian Roulette has been shot and taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Columbus police spokesman Joe Dillion told The Clarion-Ledger that responding officers found a 17-year-old boy in a bedroom with an apparent gunshot wound to the head on Tuesday.

Three other males in the room told officers the teenager was discussing Russian Roulette as he took out a revolver and removed the bullets. Authorities say he put a bullet in the chamber, held the gun to his head and pulled the trigger, but the gun didn’t discharge. He later pulled the trigger for a second time and the weapon fired.

A retaliation shooting happened several hours after the teenager was shot. No one was injured in that shooting.

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s