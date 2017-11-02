Reports of items being thrown at cars in Wayne County raises concerns

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Authorities asked drivers to be on alert Thursday after reports of someone throwing objects at cars while driving on Highway 1-11 South.

Multiple drivers reported the incident in the past week.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department is leading the investigating and believes the objects thrown are coming from moving vehicles.

A driver of a tractor-trailer truck reported on Tuesday night that someone threw an object at the truck and knocked out the driver’s side window.

“We thought our mirrors had hit or something, or they hit the side of our truck,” said Zachary Brooks, a victim of the crime. “We don’t know they threw something until we got out and saw what had happened.”

The sheriff’s office is now offering a reward for any information leading to an arrest in the case.

