Pitt Community College host 16th annual Down East Holiday Show

GREENVILLE N.C. (WNCT) – Now that Halloween is over, it’s beginning to look a lot like Thanksgiving and Christmas in the East.

This weekend marks the 16th annual Down East Holiday Show.

Every year, vendors from across the East pack inside the Greenville Convention Center to help raise money for scholarships for Pitt Community College students.

Erin Greenleaf is the event specialist at Pitt Community College’s Foundation and said he looks forward to the event each year.

“Each year, we bring over $100,000 dollars on this weekend alone,” said Greenleaf. “We are able to give away 250 partial scholarships and when there’s 64 percent of our students needing some sort of financial help.”

Show Hours and Ticket Information

Thursday-Nov. 2, 2017 – 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. (Adults Only) Tickets $12 per person at the door or $10 per person online

Friday-Nov. 3, 2017 – 10:00 a.m. -9:00 p.m. Tickets $10 per person at the door or $8 per person online

Saturday-Nov. 4, 2017- 10:00 a.m. -6:00 p.m. Tickets $10 per person at the door or $8 per person online

Sunday-Nov. 5, 2017- 12:00 p.m. -5:00 p.m. Tickets $10 per person at the door or $8 per person online