Nearly 60 in Onslow Co. face drug charges as part of ‘Operation November Rain’

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Nearly 60 people are facing drug charges in Onslow County as part of Operation “November Rain.”

It was a joint operation between the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office and Jacksonville police, and most cases involved undercover buys.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 14 of people 33 people initially charged on their end, and Jacksonville police have arrested 10 of the 26 charged on on their end. As the operation was being carried out, six additional people whom warrants were not originally issued for were arrested, bringing the total number of arrests so far to 30.

Officials said the operation was important because what happens in the county affects what happens in the city.