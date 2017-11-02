This easy, kid-friendly craft is fun for the whole family! Make your own tabletop turkey to proudly display on your Thanksgiving table this year.

What you will need:

Paper cups

Brown paint

Brown pom-poms

Construction paper (at least two different colors)

Googly eyes

Directions:

1. Paint a paper cup brown. Turn the cup upside down and glue a pom-pom to the top of the cup for the head.

2. Cut nine 4-inch leaf shapes from different colors of construction paper. Fold a 1-inch-square piece of orange construction paper in half; cut a triangle shape out of the folded paper for the beak. 3. Using a 2-inch square of red paper folded in half, cut a heart shape to create the turkey’s wattle.

Glue the beak and wattle to the pom-pom. Add googly eyes. Glue on the “feathers.”