Kinston restaurant partners with non profit to launch child literacy campaign

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Chef and the Farmer joined forces with a local non-profit organization to launch a child literacy campaign.

The collaboration is between the restaurant and Partnership for Children.

The partnership created a website to help raise money for the campaign called “Give Me 5.” The campaign hopes to raise $30,000 to fund Dolly Parton Imagination Library in Lenoir and Greene Counties. The DPIL program sends books to the home of children, under the age of five.

Chef and the Farmer held a “Books for Brunch” event on Nov. 2nd. North Carolina’s First Lady, Kristen Cooper, served as a guest speaker at the restaurant.

For more information on the partnership click here.