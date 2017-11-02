Kinston neighborhood seeks grant to improve sewer, roads

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Troy Hicks is not a hard man to spot.

Always laughing and looking out for others he’s lived on-and-off in the Lawrence Heights area for the last 40 years, where he’s known by his nickname, “Tree Man.”

“I try to run my own tree service,” Hicks said. “I climb trees and cut them down.”

Recently, he’s noticed his community going downhill

“It needs paving,” said Hicks. “They got bad potholes and dips and things in it.”

That’s not all.

“My water system, now, sometimes the water comes out real cloudy, and the water pressure is so low,” Hicks said.

Down the road, Inez Killpatrick doesn’t leave it to chance.

“I cook with the water, but we don’t drink the water,” Killpatrick said. “We buy our own water. It’s got a smell and don’t look clear enough for me to be drinking it.”

The city of Kinston hopes is trying to get a community development block grant pay for repairs.

This is the fourth time the city has applied and residents hopes the fourth time is the charm.

“I’m a tree man not a plumber,” said Hicks.

After doing a door-to-door survey on the issues, public works believes they have a good chance at receiving the $2 million grant.

The city said it should find out about the grant by January or February of 2018.