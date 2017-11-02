First Alert Forecast: Warming trend to start November

SUMMARY: An area of high pressure will provide warmer temperatures and dry weather. Weak disturbances could bring isolated showers later this week. Click on the video for a more detailed forecast.



THIS MORNING: Partly to mostly cloudy with patchy fog and an isolated shower. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 50s inland and lower 60s along the coast. Winds are calm to light.

THIS AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy skies are expected with a 20% chance of a passing shower and highs in the mid 70’s. Winds are light, out of the northeast.

TONIGHT: Skies are partly cloudy and overnight lows stay warm, in the mid to upper 50s inland and lower 60s coastal. Winds are calm to light.

FRIDAY: Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70’s.

TROPICS: The tropics are quiet for now. For the latest, click here

