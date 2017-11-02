First Alert Forecast: Warming trend to start November

SUMMARY: An area of high pressure will provide warmer temperatures and dry weather. Weak disturbances could bring isolated showers later this week. Click on the video for a more detailed forecast.

THIS MORNING: Partly to mostly cloudy with patchy fog and an isolated shower. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 50s inland and lower 60s along the coast. Winds are calm to light.

THIS AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy skies are expected with a 20% chance of a passing shower and highs in the mid 70’s. Winds are light, out of the northeast.

TONIGHT: Skies are partly cloudy and overnight lows stay warm, in the mid to upper 50s inland and lower 60s coastal. Winds are calm to light.

FRIDAY: Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70’s.

TROPICS: The tropics are quiet for now. For the latest, click here

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Thu
57° F
precip:
0%
7am
Thu
58° F
precip:
0%
8am
Thu
56° F
precip:
0%
9am
Thu
59° F
precip:
0%
10am
Thu
64° F
precip:
0%
11am
Thu
71° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Thu
73° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Thu
74° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Thu
76° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Thu
76° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Thu
76° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Thu
76° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Thu
74° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Thu
69° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Thu
66° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Thu
64° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Thu
62° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Thu
61° F
precip:
10%
12am
Fri
60° F
precip:
10%
1am
Fri
60° F
precip:
10%
2am
Fri
59° F
precip:
10%
3am
Fri
59° F
precip:
10%
4am
Fri
58° F
precip:
10%
5am
Fri
57° F
precip:
10%
6am
Fri
56° F
precip:
10%
7am
Fri
56° F
precip:
10%
8am
Fri
55° F
precip:
10%
9am
Fri
58° F
precip:
10%
10am
Fri
64° F
precip:
10%
11am
Fri
69° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Fri
73° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Fri
75° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Fri
77° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Fri
78° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Fri
79° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Fri
78° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Fri
75° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Fri
69° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Fri
65° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Fri
64° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Fri
63° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Fri
62° F
precip:
10%
12am
Sat
61° F
precip:
10%
1am
Sat
60° F
precip:
10%
2am
Sat
59° F
precip:
10%
3am
Sat
59° F
precip:
10%
4am
Sat
59° F
precip:
10%
