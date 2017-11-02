Events happening Thursday in eastern North Carolina

These are some events located in eastern North Carolina on Thursday:

JACKSONVILLE

Freedom Fountain Observance: The annual Freedom Fountain Observance event will take place on Thursday at 9 a.m. at the Freedom Fountain in Jacksonville. The Observance will feature the Freedom Address by Lt. Gen Gary McKissock, a former Deputy Commandant of the Marine Corps. The Lejeune High School JROTC will provide the Color Guard for the event and the New Bridge Middle School 8th Grade Chorus will perform. Another part of the observance will be the renewal of the fountain by blending water from all around Onslow County into the fountain. Representatives of various communities of Onslow County will bring water from their area to share in the fountain symbolizing the wide geography where those who serve their Country and live in the County.The Freedom Fountain, built largely with private funds, was dedicated in 2012 to all those who pass through Onslow County in service to their Country. The Observance is open to the public with special parking provided across the street and at City Hall during the ceremony.

KINSTON

NC First Lady Literacy Brunch: A signature literacy event, “Books and Brunch” will be held at the Chef & the Farmer on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. in the restaurant’s newly remodeled Gallery Room.Special guests, First Lady Kristin Cooper and Cindy Watkins of North Carolina’s Partnership for Children will be presenting. Tickets may be purchased by following the link on the Partnership

for Children’s website, http://www.lgpfc.org. Seating is limited for the event. The main thrust of this collaboration literacy project is to raise $30,000 to fund Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Lenoir and Greene Counties. The Dolly Parton Imagination Library

(DPIL) is also state-supported. Visit http://www.lgpfc.org to learn more about the Partnership for Children and the great programs

they are providing our communities. Connect with the Chef & the Farmer – http://www.vivianhoward.com (‘ChefandtheFarmer’, Instagram • Chef & the Farmer, Facebook •@chefandthef, Twitter)

GREENVILLE

CUAV Candlelight Vigil: On Thursday CUVA will remember victims of violence at 7:30 p.m. at the Pitt County Courthouse.

The event will remember Carrie Anne Gordon and Reggie Tyson.

East Carolina University Fresh Check Day: East Carolina University will host Fresh Check Day, an initiative aimed at raising awareness of mental illness and preventing suicide from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Thursday in the Sculpture Garden at Mendenhall Student Center. Fresh Check Day is a celebratory fair-like event that includes interactive expo booths, music, free food, prizes, and giveaways. Capitalizing on the research-supported peer-to-peer messaging model, Fresh Check Day utilizes peer groups to staff interactive booths that deliver mental health and resource messaging in a fun and engaging way. Since the first Fresh Check Day in 2012, the Porco Foundation has connected with more than 75 colleges and universities nationwide to bring attention to mental health and suicide prevention. The event is free to all ECU faculty, staff and students, with a rain location in the Student Recreation Center. Sponsors include the Center for Counseling and Student Development, Campus Recreation and Wellness, Campus Living, Student Activities Board, Student Government Association, Healthy P.I.R.A.T.E.S., Student Health and other campus partners. For more information, visit http://freshcheckday.com/schools/east-carolina-university/ or contact Ainsley Worrell, assistant director of campus wellness, at 252-328-5222 or worrella15@ecu.edu.

WILSON

Whirligig Park and Museum Opening: Vollis Simpson Whirligig Park and Museum will celebrate its grand opening in Wilson on Thursday. The event will include food trucks, children’s activities, and live music from Fireside Collective. The two-acre park in Historic Downtown Wilson will feature more than 30 unique whirligig creations (large, colorful, wind-powered sculptures made from recycled industrial parts) by world-renowned artist Vollis Simpson. Visit http://www.wilsonwhirligigpark.org for hours and more information.