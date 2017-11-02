Congressman Walter B. Jones stands with Trump on terminating visa program

WASHINGTON (WNCT) — President Trump on Wednesday said he wanted Congress to immediately begin working on terminating the “Diversity Lottery Visa Program.”

The program allowed the suspect in Tuesday’s New York City attack to immigrate to the United States.

North Carolina Congressman Walter B Jones said Wednesday that he agrees with the president.

“The program grants 55,000 visas annually by pure luck instead of merit,” said Jones in a statement. “I have long advocated for its elimination and will continue to do so.”

Congressman Jones in the past has been a strong supporter of securing borders and ending illegal immigration.

