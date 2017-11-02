Commission on Combating the Opioid Epidemic and Drug Addiction submits final report

By Published:
This Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017 photo shows an arrangement of pills of the opioid oxycodone-acetaminophen in New York. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – President Trump’s “Commission on Combating the Opioid Epidemic and Drug Addiction” votes unanimously to submit its final report to the President.

The commission, made up of six leaders from across America, including Governor Roy Cooper met Wednesday to finalize their report to send to the President.

The commission recommends actions to stop the flow of deadly heroin and fentanyl into the US.

That includes harsher penalties for trafficking and the use of additional detection technologies.

It also urges federal agencies to require prescribers to check the prescription drug monitoring program to prevent doctor shopping.

A major component of the report includes highlighting the issue of health care.

Following the release of the report, Governor Cooper released a statement saying in part, quote,

“The opioid crisis is real. People’s lives and our economy depend on strong and decisive action. In North Carolina, we have seen a 1-thousand-percent increase in opioid-related deaths since 1999.”

Earlier this year, Governor Cooper launched the ‘Opioid Action Plan’ in our state focusing on a number of things including increasing community awareness and prevention.

