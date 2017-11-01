Top seed Jacksonville leads area teams into 2nd round of NCHSAA soccer playoffs

JACKSONVILLE (WNCT) – Top seed Jacksonville cruised past South Johnston 5-0 to advance to the second round of the NCHSAA soccer playoffs. The Cardinals will host (17) DH Conley in the second round.

Here are the 1st round scores from around the area from Thursday night:

3A

Jacksonville 5, South Johnston 0

DH Conley 2, Eastern Alamance 2 (Conley won on PK’s)

Lee County 7, JH Rose 0

Orange 5, White Oak 2

Aycock 6, Hunt 1

Southern Wayne 3, Southern Nash 1

2A

James Kenan 3, Currituck 1

Wheatmore 2, Washington 0

Williams 3, Northside-Jacksonville 2

Roanoke Rapids 5, Trask 0

North Lenoir 4, North Pitt 3

First Flight 9, Greene Central 2

Croatan 1, Richlands 0

SW Onslow 1, North Johnston 0

Dixon 9, Northeastern 0

1A

Camden 3, Oxford Prep 0

Lejeune 4, East Columbus 3