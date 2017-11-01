Top seed Jacksonville leads area teams into 2nd round of NCHSAA soccer playoffs

By Published:

JACKSONVILLE (WNCT) – Top seed Jacksonville cruised past South Johnston 5-0 to advance to the second round of the NCHSAA soccer playoffs. The Cardinals will host (17) DH Conley in the second round.

Here are the 1st round scores from around the area from Thursday night:

3A

Jacksonville 5, South Johnston 0

DH Conley 2, Eastern Alamance 2 (Conley won on PK’s)

Lee County 7, JH Rose 0

Orange 5, White Oak 2

Aycock 6, Hunt 1

Southern Wayne 3, Southern Nash 1

2A

James Kenan 3, Currituck 1

Wheatmore 2, Washington 0

Williams 3, Northside-Jacksonville 2

Roanoke Rapids 5, Trask 0

North Lenoir 4, North Pitt 3

First Flight 9, Greene Central 2

Croatan 1, Richlands 0

SW Onslow 1, North Johnston 0

Dixon 9, Northeastern 0

1A

Camden 3, Oxford Prep 0

Lejeune 4, East Columbus 3

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s