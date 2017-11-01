Tanzie the pitbull up for adoption sooner than expected due to city ordinance

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A family in Greenville is being forced to give up one of their foster dogs because of a city rule.

We first told you about Tanzie the dog this past summer. She was left outside to die and has been recovering in foster care since, but now she will be up for adoption – earlier than expected.

Tanzie is looking for a forever home within 14 days because of a city ordinance limiting the amount of dogs that can stay in one home.

The ordinance is being enforced after animal protective services were called to Tanzie’s home because of a dog fight. That’s when they realized the foster mother had too many dogs in the home.

“She’s healthy now; she’s a happy girl,” said Charlotte-Anne Alexander, a volunteer with Pitt Friends. “She is a friendly dog. And she is almost ready for her forever home.”

Note the words “almost ready” – Tanzie needs a new home now, because of a city ordinance that only allows owners to legally have a maximum of three dogs.

Tanzie’s foster home has six dogs total.

“Four or more dogs is considered a kennel,” said animal protective services supervisor, Tim Langley.

Tanzie’s foster home is not within the zone that allows kennels, therefore forcing three dogs out. And the foster mother chose Tanzie.

“They get to make that decision,” said Langley. “They get to decide which canines get to stay and which ones ultimately under the zoning ordinance, has to go. The process starts with us making contact and then from that point on, it is a zoning issue.”

Greenville planning and zoning plus the animal protective services say they work together with each situation.

“Our job is not to snatch animals from people,” said Langley. “Our job is to educate.”

Regardless animal advocate Linda Mazer has asked the city to review this policy and is waiting for a public forum to be opened on the issue. Some just want an open door when it comes to fostering dogs.

“Fosters are temporary,” said Mazer. “They are not there and not intended to be permanent animals. And so we think it’s probably time for the ordinance to be updated to be a little bit more nuisance.”

Animal protective services told me they do not target specific homes, unless there is a problem brought to their attention.