Surf City police are participating in ‘No Shave November’

SURF CITY (WNCT) — The Surf City Police Department kicks off its third annual “No Shave November” event on Wednesday and is asking the community to join the fun.

“No Shave November” is a nationwide event.

The month-long journey aims at growing awareness for cancer and men’s health issues by embracing hair.

The Surf City police officers will be “fined” $30 if they wish to be exempt from shaving requirements for the month.

Citizens may choose to sponsor an officer or donate to the cause.

All the proceeds will go to “Share the Table”, a local food ministry benefiting families in need in Onslow and Pender counties.