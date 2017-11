GREENVILLE (WNCT) – A perfect week in week eleven gives us the same Touchdown Friday Top 9 heading into the final week of the regular season.

East Duplin continues at number one with a perfect 10-0 record. Tarboro is ranked second, also with a 10-0 mark.

Here is this week’s Touchdown Friday Top 9:

East Duplin 10-0 Tarboro 10-0 Wallace-Rose Hill 8-1 Havelock 9-1 DH Conley 9-1 South Central 9-1 Jacksonville 9-1 North Duplin 10-0 SW Edgecombe 9-1 and Edenton 9-1