Need to get rid of Halloween candy? Donate it to Operation Gratitude

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)–If you’re looking to get rid of unwanted Halloween Candy, one local dentist’s office will take it off your hands and pay you for it.

Lesan Family Dentistry is collecting unopened candy for Operation Gratitude, which delivers candy to troops overseas so they can celebrate Halloween too.

Kids who donate their candy will receive $1 for each pound. They’ll also be entered into a raffle for prizes.

Dr. Lesan served in the military and says receiving cards and candy from folks makes the time overseas a little easier. It also helps troops bond with local children in foreign countries.

“We’re asking for all of the candy to be unopened,” Sarah Butler, who works at the office, said. “It can be individually wrapped, you can have your whole bag that you didn’t get a chance to pass out and we’ll buy it back. It can be chocolate, hard candy or gummy candy.”

While you drop off your candy, also take time to color a picture or fill out a card for the troops. Lesan Family Dentistry is hoping to collect more than 70 pounds of candy.

The collection process began Wednesday but will also be held on Thursday from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. You can find Lesan Family Dentistry at 123 Cobia Court just off Western Blvd.