Man arrested after wrecking a car trying to flee troopers in Tyrrell County

COLUMBIA, N.C. (WNCT) – The North Carolina Highway Patrol arrested a man after he wrecked a car trying to get away from a traffic stop.

It happened on October 31, 2017.

Deputies say Troopers stopped a car for expired registration on Elementary School Road in Columbia Tuesday night. The driver alleged sped off while the trooper was writing the citation. Deputies also responded to the stop and pursued the car. Investigators say when the driver tried to turn onto Road Street the car wrecked and hit a ditch.

As a result of the incident deputies arrested and charged Stanley Basnight. The 29-year-old faces multiple charges including Fleeing to Elude Arrest.

Deputies say another person was in the car at the time of the incident but ran off.

Investigators say Basnight was on Federal Parole at the time of arrest. He was taken to the Dare County Detention Center and given a $8,500 bond.

No one was injured during the incident.