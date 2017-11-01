Jacksonville Transit celebrates 10 years; looks toward future

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville Transit is celebrating its tenth anniversary this November.

The system has logged hundreds of thousands of trips since it got underway and more than 133,000 passenger trips over the past year.

The service operates public transportation routes that serve residential, commercial and governmental areas of Jacksonville as well as Camp Lejeune and the New River Air Station.

Jacksonville Transit remains the only North Carolina transit system that actively operates aboard a military installation.

The City’s vision is for all public transportation options to be headquartered at a new multimodal transportation center, for which the design will begin in 2018.

Additionally, the construction of a new Jacksonville Commons Park and Ride lot is designed to better support Amtrak and Greyhound connectivity while also alleviating parking concerns at Coastal Carolina Community College.

The project has been approved by the Mayor and City Council. Construction is to begin soon with full funding coming from the Federal Transit Administration.

Jacksonville was the largest metro area without transportation when in 1997, a community summit produced significant support for a public transit service.

On November 1, 2007, the first Jacksonville Transit bus rolled into action. Since that time, the system has expanded in both service area as well as ridership.