Jacksonville to travel to Havelock for Coastal title this Friday

JACKSONVILLE (WNCT) Jacksonville will travel to Havelock for a one game, winner take all championship matchup in the Coastal 3A conference.

Both teams have just one loss. Havelock lost to Wallace-Rose Hill while Jacksonville fell to East Duplin earlier in the season.

Jacksonville Coach Beau Williams says his team will have to play well to win on the road.

“Our kids are looking forward to it,” Williams said. “They have a great program and it should be a great game.”

Friday night’s kick-off is set for 7pm.