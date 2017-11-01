Greenville P.D. details arrest of armed robbery suspects

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – We’re learning more about the arrests in a slew of armed robberies in Greenville. Five teenagers face charges in connection with eight robberies.

It all started at a Speedway gas station on S. Memorial Dr. on September 4. “It’s really one of those cases where it turns on some of the slightest of details,” said Greenville Police chief Mark Holtzman.

After at least eight robberies spread out since early September G.P.D. has solved one of it’s toughest cases. “We had placed officers out on robbery details throughout the last few weeks and gathered some information on those robbery details and culminated into the rest that took place this last week,” said Holtzman, who added that this operation was all hands on deck. “I am very proud of the level of police work that is being done”

Two armed robbery calls on Monday, October 30 ultimately led police to a vehicle matching the description of the getaway car. A short chase ended on Gardenia St., just outside of the city limits. With the help of the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, officers with G.P.D. were able to take all five suspects into custody. The suspects range in age from 16 to 18. “That’s the unfortunate story in this. When we think of an armed robbery taking place often times we’re not thinking of kids who are 16, 17, 18 years old. But we also have to keep in mind the level of violence and the level of impact that this had,” said Chief Holtzman.

N.C. Motor Sports was one of the businesses held up by these robbers. A worker there says there is now a sense of relief. “Police department are doing a good job, you know. Because many of the businesses and stores are nervous right now,” said robbery victim Xiu Liang Lin.

Lin says he now carries a gun and adds that the boys seemed nervous during the robbery, the gun shaking as it was held to his head. “When we’re having convenient stores, gas stations and businesses robbed in our community this impacts all of us. We read this in the newspaper in the morning or watch it on the news at night we think are we going to be next,” said Lin.

G.P.D. says they have connected the suspects to a street-level gang. The five teenagers will have their next court appearance on November 15.

If you feel that your business or home might be at risk, the Greenville Police Department offers free security assessments. To schedule an assessment call 252-329-4315.