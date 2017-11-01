Greenville Halloween celebration said to be a success

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — After the much anticipated Halloween event in Greenville, we checked in with the police department to see how it went.

They said Halloween was a success as everything went very smoothly and the turnout was even better than last year.

“I definitely feel like the addition of the food trucks added an extra element to the downtown vibe,” said public information officer, Kristen Hunter. “We had a lot of people coming out earlier, a different crowd than previous years. We saw a lot more people in costume which was great to see. It was refreshing for us.”

They said they responded to more calls over the weekend than last night. But are glad they had staff on hand for Halloween just in case something was to happen.

