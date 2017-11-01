Greene County testing new voting equipment

Snow Hill, N.C. (WNCT)- Greene County is testing out new voting equipment this election season.

The 2017 municipal elections are officially less than one week out. Greene County has been using this election season as a time to test out new voting equipment for the community.

Greene County is ramping up their voting booths this election season with a new piece of equipment. DS 200 is the name of the new ballot machine that accommodates specifically to the voters.

“What we’ve basically seen from voters is that they don’t even recognize there is a difference between this machine and the one we had before,” said Steve Hines, Beaufort County Director of Elections. “It is always good when you have a transition like this, and voters don’t get upset in the process.”

The new machine has a larger screen allowing those with poor eyesight to see the screen easier. The screen also allows voters to double check their ballots for any mistakes before submitting it. The new machine has not received any bad reports from voters yet.

“There hasn’t been any comments made about the machine as far as I’ve heard,” said Don May, an election worker, “I mean people don’t even realize it is any different.”

If the testing goes well this election cycle the county will see these machines permanently after the New Year, just in time for the May primaries.

“If we move forward with what we’ve purposed, there will be 20 of these new machines. We have ten precincts,” said Steve Hines, Beaufort County Director of Elections. “You have early voting, absentee by mail, and provision. All of those are dedicated machines.”

The addition of the new machine will add convenience and simplicity to the voting experience in the future for voters across the county.

Greene county citizens can cast their ballots using the new machine Monday through Friday at the Board of Elections Office from 8am-5pm.