Former President Obama opens Chicago youth leadership summit

CHICAGO (AP) — Former President Barack Obama has delivered opening remarks at a Chicago leadership summit hosted by his foundation for hundreds of civic leaders and artists from around the world.

Obama calls the two-day event starting Tuesday a “collective conversation” to exchange ideas with young people and help spark change.

He says a goal is to address civic culture, not create a political movement. Obama didn’t discuss politics aside from saying, “What’s wrong with our politics is a reflection of something wrong in our civic culture.”

Other summit guests include Prince Harry. He and former first lady Michelle Obama on Tuesday visited a Chicago high school near the site of Barack Obama’s lanned presidential center.

The Obama Foundation is raising funds for the presidential center. Construction is expected to take four years.