First Alert Forecast: Sunny and warmer to start November

SUMMARY: High pressure will continue to provide with sunshine today but an approaching front will brings us clouds tonight with a small chance of a shower tomorrow. Click on the video for a more detailed forecast.



THIS MORNING: Skies are mostly clear. Temperatures are not as chilly this morning, in the mid to upper 40s inland and lower to mid 50s along the coast. Winds are calm to light.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be sunny with highs in the 70’s. Winds are out of the southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies and southeasterly winds will combine to keep us warm tonight, temps in the mid 50s inland and around 60 at the coast.

THURSDAY: Skies will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and highs in the 70’s.

TROPICS: The tropics are quiet for now. For the latest, click here

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly. Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps, and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 46 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 45 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 0% 69 ° F precip: 0% 71 ° F precip: 0% 73 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 71 ° F precip: 0% 66 ° F precip: 0% 63 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 10% 60 ° F precip: 10% 60 ° F precip: 10% 59 ° F precip: 10% 58 ° F precip: 10% 57 ° F precip: 10% 58 ° F precip: 10% 57 ° F precip: 10% 56 ° F precip: 10% 56 ° F precip: 10% 56 ° F precip: 10% 56 ° F precip: 10% 59 ° F precip: 10% 64 ° F precip: 10% 69 ° F precip: 0% 71 ° F precip: 0% 73 ° F precip: 0% 75 ° F precip: 0% 75 ° F precip: 0% 75 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 72 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 0% 63 ° F precip: 10% 62 ° F precip: 10% 61 ° F precip: 10% 60 ° F precip: 10% 60 ° F precip: 10% 59 ° F precip: 10% 58 ° F precip: 10% 57 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast