First Alert Forecast: Sunny and warmer to start November

Published: Updated:

SUMMARY: High pressure will continue to provide with sunshine today but an approaching front will brings us clouds tonight with a small chance of a shower tomorrow. Click on the video for a more detailed forecast.

THIS MORNING: Skies are mostly clear. Temperatures are not as chilly this morning, in the mid to upper 40s inland and lower to mid 50s along the coast. Winds are calm to light.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be sunny with highs in the 70’s. Winds are out of the southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies and southeasterly winds will combine to keep us warm tonight, temps in the mid 50s inland and around 60 at the coast.

THURSDAY: Skies will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and highs in the 70’s.

 

TROPICS: The tropics are quiet for now. For the latest, click here

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Wed
46° F
precip:
0%
7am
Wed
46° F
precip:
0%
8am
Wed
45° F
precip:
0%
9am
Wed
51° F
precip:
0%
10am
Wed
57° F
precip:
0%
11am
Wed
64° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Wed
69° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Wed
71° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Wed
73° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Wed
74° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Wed
74° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Wed
74° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Wed
71° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Wed
66° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Wed
63° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Wed
61° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Wed
60° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Wed
60° F
precip:
10%
12am
Thu
59° F
precip:
10%
1am
Thu
58° F
precip:
10%
2am
Thu
57° F
precip:
10%
3am
Thu
58° F
precip:
10%
4am
Thu
57° F
precip:
10%
5am
Thu
56° F
precip:
10%
6am
Thu
56° F
precip:
10%
7am
Thu
56° F
precip:
10%
8am
Thu
56° F
precip:
10%
9am
Thu
59° F
precip:
10%
10am
Thu
64° F
precip:
10%
11am
Thu
69° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Thu
71° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Thu
73° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Thu
75° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Thu
75° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Thu
75° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Thu
74° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Thu
72° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Thu
67° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Thu
64° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Thu
63° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Thu
62° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Thu
61° F
precip:
10%
12am
Fri
60° F
precip:
10%
1am
Fri
60° F
precip:
10%
2am
Fri
59° F
precip:
10%
3am
Fri
58° F
precip:
10%
4am
Fri
57° F
precip:
10%
