Fire breaks out at ExxonMobil refinery in Baton Rouge

By Published:

BATON ROUGE – A fire erupted at an ExxonMobil refinery early Wednesday morning in Baton Rouge.

The fire at the facility, which broke out at about 2:30 a.m., sent large flames and plumes of smoke into the air, the station reported.

A spokeswoman for ExxonMobil said the fire was contained and there were no injuries.

“We have a volunteer fire team, an internal team of employees who train year-round to respond,” said Stephanie Cargile, ExxonMobil public and government affairs manager. “They were able to respond to the incident and effectively contain the situation.”

She added the blaze was not “planned.”

The spokeswoman said the fire was contained as of 5 a.m. and did not spread beyond the unit where it started, WAFB reported. Officials said air monitoring is ongoing.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s